News

LISTEN | GBV activists losing faith in police

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
10 October 2021 - 00:00

One beaten into a coma; another doused in acid; a third slipping from a second-storey window as she tried to flee. These Gauteng women are among hundreds affected by a sharp rise in reported incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gauteng, and activists say their suffering is compounded when the police turn away survivors.

Now Rape Crisis is encouraging abused women not to go to police stations but to seek help at hospitals where “GBV survivor-sensitive” staff can link them directly to specialist police officers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home News
  2. Cops in the dark over Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo's fatal crash News
  3. 'It's about the elections': Scientists decry Ramaphosa's Covid-19 gamble News
  4. LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special ... News
  5. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC News

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting