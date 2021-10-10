LISTEN | GBV activists losing faith in police
10 October 2021 - 00:00
One beaten into a coma; another doused in acid; a third slipping from a second-storey window as she tried to flee. These Gauteng women are among hundreds affected by a sharp rise in reported incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gauteng, and activists say their suffering is compounded when the police turn away survivors.
Now Rape Crisis is encouraging abused women not to go to police stations but to seek help at hospitals where “GBV survivor-sensitive” staff can link them directly to specialist police officers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.