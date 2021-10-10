LISTEN | GBV activists losing faith in police

One beaten into a coma; another doused in acid; a third slipping from a second-storey window as she tried to flee. These Gauteng women are among hundreds affected by a sharp rise in reported incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) in Gauteng, and activists say their suffering is compounded when the police turn away survivors.



Now Rape Crisis is encouraging abused women not to go to police stations but to seek help at hospitals where “GBV survivor-sensitive” staff can link them directly to specialist police officers...