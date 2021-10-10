LISTEN | Plea to turn evil 'House of Horrors' into a house of hope
10 October 2021 - 00:00
It was known as a house of horrors — 227 Malherbe Street in Pretoria, where paedophile and serial killer Gert van Rooyen lived with his accomplice, Joey Haarhoff.
It was the scene of untold suffering for at least six girls murdered by Van Rooyen, but now neighbours want the abandoned property to be used for good...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.