LISTEN | SA's first marine sciences class ready for historic matric exam

SA's first marine sciences class ready for historic matric exam

Rocky shores and sandy beaches, marine life, kelp forests and underwater ecosystems - these were the uncharted waters 12 pupils in the Western Cape ventured into three years ago when they took on marine sciences as a subject in grade 10.



Now, the group will be the first matrics in Africa to write a grade 12 exam in the subject...