Pain of Australian lockdown for expats
10 October 2021 - 00:00
South African expat Sarah Stepanik can't get the surgery she needs because the Australian government won't allow her parents to set foot in the country to help care for her.
The former Durban teacher, who now lives in Brisbane, has been dropped off a waiting list for the operation because her husband is locked down in Sydney and her parents are banned from entering Australia...
