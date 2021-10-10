Sahpra experts fed up over pay delays

Public health experts who work part time for the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) are encrypting their reports to force the agency to pay them before it can access their work.



External evaluators on technical committees spoke out this week about their unhappiness at not being paid for several months by Sahpra, which has played a prominent role in the fight against Covid by assessing and approving vaccines...