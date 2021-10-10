WATCH | Midvaal's likely new mayor says boss a tough act to follow
10 October 2021 - 00:00
The man tipped to be the next mayor of the DA-led Midvaal municipality admits he has big shoes to fill in replacing Bongani Baloyi.
Baloyi will bow out as mayor after the local government elections after eight years at the helm of what is arguably one of the country's best-run councils...
