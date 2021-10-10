Tutu turns 90
'You're never gonna going to have another like me'- Celebrating Archbishop Desmond Tutu
So many parts make up the Arch: showman, comedian, crybaby, maverick, truth-teller, moral giant, human rights titan . . . the diminutive dynamo with the courage of a lion is a global treasure loved and respected everywhere
10 October 2021 - 00:01
A POTTED HISTORY
Born in Klerksdorp on October 7 1931, Desmond Mpilo Tutu was a sickly child who developed polio and tuberculosis as a boy. Like many other impoverished households at the time, death stalked the family. Out of five children, two of Tutu’s brothers died. His father was a Methodist, a teacher and a primary school principal. His beloved mother Aletta was a domestic worker, only educated to primary school level...
