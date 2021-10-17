Cape Town takes on all comers over landowners’ rights

A legal skirmish about the right of landowners to evict illegal occupiers without a court order has shone a harsh spotlight on SA’s housing backlog.



The South African Human Rights Commission (HRC), the EFF and the City of Cape Town slugged it out in the Cape Town high court this week, 15 months after Khayelitsha resident Bulelani Qolani was filmed being hauled naked from his home by city officials, causing an outcry...