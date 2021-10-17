Durban schoolboy faces expulsion over alleged racist slur
Grade 11 pupil at Westville Boys' High to appear before tribunal after incident at swimming lesson
17 October 2021 - 00:00
A 17-year-old Durban high school pupil could face expulsion after allegedly making racist remarks, including calling another pupil a “c**lie”.
The grade 11 pupil at Westville Boys’ High in Durban has to answer the allegations before a tribunal on October 25. It will include two magistrates and an Equality Court commissioner...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.