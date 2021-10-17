Durban schoolboy faces expulsion over alleged racist slur

Grade 11 pupil at Westville Boys' High to appear before tribunal after incident at swimming lesson

A 17-year-old Durban high school pupil could face expulsion after allegedly making racist remarks, including calling another pupil a “c**lie”.



The grade 11 pupil at Westville Boys’ High in Durban has to answer the allegations before a tribunal on October 25. It will include two magistrates and an Equality Court commissioner...