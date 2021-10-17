How a simple pipe is saving SA's oceans from plastic pollution
17 October 2021 - 00:00
What started out with a small group of Durban surfers wanting to protect their “playground” from pollutants has developed into a large-scale initiative to stop thousands of tonnes of harmful plastics from reaching the ocean.
With 90% of plastic pollution coming from river systems, non-profit organisation The Litterboom Project is using a simple system to arrest the problem and create jobs...
