Military vets were prepared to hold ministers 'for days'

Hostage drama threatens stability just months after July unrest

The military veterans who kept two ministers and a deputy minister hostage at a hotel in Tshwane this week were prepared to hold on to them “for days’’ until their demands were met — including the payment of R4.2m each to 9,000 veterans at a total cost of more than R37bn.



An insider with intimate knowledge of the veterans’ plans told the Sunday Times they had agreed before the meeting at the Saint George Hotel in Irene with defence minister Thandi Modise, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele and deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla that this was their “opportunity”...