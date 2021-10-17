'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory'

Ministerial report flags culture of corruption, fear and intimidation and SA academics damn the slide to mediocrity at top distance-learning institution

A once-proud national asset, the University of SA (Unisa), has become a “qualifications factory” where degrees and diplomas are churned out to dissatisfied students.



This, said professor Nico Cloete, a research professor in the centre of excellence in scientometrics and science, technology and innovation policy at Stellenbosch University, is the view academics now have of Unisa...