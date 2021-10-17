WATCH | SA’s gold fields run red as illegal miners wage war
Sunset brings terror for residents of the North West mining town of Orkney
17 October 2021 - 00:00
Heavily armed syndicates involved in kidnapping, slavery and child labour are at the centre of a deadly war being waged across SA’s lucrative gold fields.
Last week’s deadly shootout in Orkney made the mining town in North West the latest killing field. The shooting lasted five hours, the Sunday Times can confirm. Experts say such violence is increasing and has become uncontrollable. Eight people have been killed and 35 arrested...
