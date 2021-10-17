News

WATCH | SA’s gold fields run red as illegal miners wage war

Sunset brings terror for residents of the North West mining town of Orkney

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
17 October 2021 - 00:00

Heavily armed syndicates involved in kidnapping, slavery and child labour are at the centre of a deadly war being waged across SA’s lucrative gold fields.

Last week’s deadly shootout in Orkney made the mining town in North West the latest killing field. The shooting lasted five hours, the Sunday Times can confirm. Experts say such violence is increasing and has become uncontrollable. Eight people have been killed and 35 arrested...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Six alleged ‘zama zamas’ killed in shoot-out, more than 30 arrested in Orkney South Africa
  2. EMPD officer gunned down during shoot-out with 'illegal miners' South Africa
  3. Injured illegal miner charged for killing four miners in Graskop South Africa
  4. Zimbabwean mining boss headed for Dubai 'with 6kg gold in her luggage' Africa
  5. Joburg ground zero: Illegal mining puts city on brink of disaster News
  6. 200 die as mine shafts become killing fields in syndicate turf wars South Africa

Most read

  1. The Blyde Riverwalk Estate: Inside the nasty dispute at this Gauteng ‘coastal’ ... News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. A man walks into a bar with a leopard: Lax laws allow deadly predators to be ... News
  4. LISTEN | 'She would have turned seven, She's now an angel in heaven': Special ... News
  5. Why the DA flipped in Phoenix poster fiasco Politics

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole