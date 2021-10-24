Extradition threat rocks alleged Black Axe gangsters
Trial in US could lead to sentences of up to 60 years in prison
24 October 2021 - 00:00
The word “extradition” appeared to hit the eight alleged members of the Black Axe standing in the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court this week like a tsunami.
The courtroom, packed with Interpol agents, Hawks members and police crime intelligence officers, was silent except for the voice of state prosecutor Robin Lewis reading out the indictment against the accused...
