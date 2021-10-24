Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Businessman Jonty Myhill could no longer stand the pothole-ravaged main road in his KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town, so he fixed it.
In the past three years, Myhill and his father, who live in Curry’s Post, have spent more than R90,000 on repairs to the road. He says the uMngeni municipality is too busy spending money on salaries, with little left for services...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.