Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands

Businessman Jonty Myhill could no longer stand the pothole-ravaged main road in his KwaZulu-Natal Midlands town, so he fixed it.



In the past three years, Myhill and his father, who live in Curry’s Post, have spent more than R90,000 on repairs to the road. He says the uMngeni municipality is too busy spending money on salaries, with little left for services...