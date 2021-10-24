News

IN PICS | Shoddy exam hall fails quality test

Shocked parents question how converted garage was approved

Prega Govender Journalist
24 October 2021 - 00:00

A converted triple garage, unplastered walls, no ceiling and a wobbly desk with large screws jutting out of the wood.

This is what shocked parents saw during a visit to an accredited venue for the writing of matric exams...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Zero tolerance for cheats: matric exam rules bring out the big stick News
  2. Final push for matrics as they head into the biggest test of their school life News
  3. As matrics prepare for final exams, Covid-19 pandemic exposes a tale of two ... News
  4. LISTEN | SA's first marine sciences class ready for historic matric exam News
  5. New history curriculum on the cards for SA schools from 2024 South Africa

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. Crackdown on alleged internet scammer group Black Axe News
  3. Prasa’s R248m riots bill to protect infrastructure that’s ‘already destroyed’ News
  4. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  5. Fed-up KZN businessman takes pothole problem into his own hands News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...