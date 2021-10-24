Prasa’s R248m riots bill to protect infrastructure that’s ‘already destroyed’

Eyebrows are being raised at the staggering sum Prasa intends to pay two security companies to protect its property during the unrest in July

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) approved more than R248m for security contracts covering just 20 days around the July riots — but hasn’t paid the companies it hired to do the work.



Last month, Prasa’s group CEO Zolani Matthews retrospectively approved an emergency request to appoint Red Ant Security and IPTS Security to protect infrastructure...