'Squid Game' gets the red light on the school playground
Parents warned that even primary pupils are re-enacting scenes from the series
24 October 2021 - 00:00
A Gauteng mother was shocked to discover that her 11-year-old daughter has watched the full series of the graphic and violent Netflix show Squid Game — as schools warn that games from the show are spreading to the playground.
The child logged on to her elder sister’s Netflix account to access the hugely popular South Korean series her classmates were talking about...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.