'Squid Game' gets the red light on the school playground

Parents warned that even primary pupils are re-enacting scenes from the series

A Gauteng mother was shocked to discover that her 11-year-old daughter has watched the full series of the graphic and violent Netflix show Squid Game — as schools warn that games from the show are spreading to the playground.



The child logged on to her elder sister’s Netflix account to access the hugely popular South Korean series her classmates were talking about...