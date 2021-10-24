Vexed vs unvaxxed: Office politics get extra needle as return to work accelerates

If Covid protocols are observed, people can return to work in offices “fairly safely”, unless they have comorbidities or live with vulnerable people, says Wits University professor of medicine Francois Venter.

His advice came as the number of active infections in SA dropped to its lowest level since early June 2020, when the first wave was still in its early stages.

But without mandatory vaccination policies for workplaces, staff risk greater exposure to the virus than they do working at home and may feel unsafe.