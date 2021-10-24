'We are on our own,' says NW village as political parties come knocking
Welcome to Madidi, where residents lock their gates against campaigning politicians who have brought them neither water nor power
24 October 2021 - 00:00
The people of Madidi village in Madibeng municipality, North West, are used to seeing to their own electricity and water supply.
“Our taps are dry, the electricity supply is not stable even when there is no load-shedding, and any electricity problems we have, the municipality tells us to go directly to Eskom because they don't supply it,” said 78-year-old Maria Kekana...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.