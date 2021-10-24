'We are on our own,' says NW village as political parties come knocking

Welcome to Madidi, where residents lock their gates against campaigning politicians who have brought them neither water nor power

The people of Madidi village in Madibeng municipality, North West, are used to seeing to their own electricity and water supply.



“Our taps are dry, the electricity supply is not stable even when there is no load-shedding, and any electricity problems we have, the municipality tells us to go directly to Eskom because they don't supply it,” said 78-year-old Maria Kekana...