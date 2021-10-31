Climate change poses dire threat to SA's food security
Rising temperatures see Western Cape’s apple and pear trees flowering early and annual sardine run delayed
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Investing in more diverse crops that will withstand the ravages of a harsh climate is where SA should be heading — this is the only way to mitigate the effects of droughts and floods and ensure the country’s food security, says food systems and sustainability expert Laura Pereira of the Global Change Institute at Wits University.
Speaking ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which started this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, Pereira said SA must also rapidly invest in renewable energy systems, adopt sound climate adaptation strategies and ensure the country is food secure by not relying only one or two crops as staples...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.