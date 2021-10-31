Climate change poses dire threat to SA's food security

Rising temperatures see Western Cape’s apple and pear trees flowering early and annual sardine run delayed

Investing in more diverse crops that will withstand the ravages of a harsh climate is where SA should be heading — this is the only way to mitigate the effects of droughts and floods and ensure the country’s food security, says food systems and sustainability expert Laura Pereira of the Global Change Institute at Wits University.



Speaking ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which started this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland, Pereira said SA must also rapidly invest in renewable energy systems, adopt sound climate adaptation strategies and ensure the country is food secure by not relying only one or two crops as staples...