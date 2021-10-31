Elections 2021: From teens to 90s, no age barriers in upcoming poll
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Will the two oldest people on the Electoral Commission of SA's candidates list stand up and be counted in tomorrow’s elections?
The answer to that question — after attempts to track down Shirley Kathleen Elliot, 93, of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the 91-year-old Noweyitala Boki of the African Multi-Cultural Economic Congress (Amec) — got no response...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.