Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler

Teenager killed for body parts, little boy because he was an inconvenience

Mpumalanga high court judge Heinrich Brauckmann could not hide his horror and pain this week when convicting three men who murdered a 13-year-old girl living with albinism, then dismembered her body. They also murdered her toddler nephew.



Gabisile Shabane was only 13, her nephew just 15 months...