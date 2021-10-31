Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler
Teenager killed for body parts, little boy because he was an inconvenience
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Mpumalanga high court judge Heinrich Brauckmann could not hide his horror and pain this week when convicting three men who murdered a 13-year-old girl living with albinism, then dismembered her body. They also murdered her toddler nephew.
Gabisile Shabane was only 13, her nephew just 15 months...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.