News

Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler

Teenager killed for body parts, little boy because he was an inconvenience

31 October 2021 - 00:00

Mpumalanga high court judge Heinrich Brauckmann could not hide his horror and pain this week when convicting three men who murdered a 13-year-old girl living with albinism, then dismembered her body. They also murdered her toddler nephew.

Gabisile Shabane was only 13, her nephew just 15 months...

