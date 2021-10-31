Meet the candidate trying to score a knockout against Sea Point's homeless

Founder of dog food company is running as FF+ candidate

A combative businessman renowned for Facebook rants about the homeless is contesting Monday’s local government elections in Cape Town.



Paul Jacobson, 59, who founded a successful range of dog food, is vying to replace longstanding DA ward councillor Nicola Jowell on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, where he is standing for the FF+...