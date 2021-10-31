Meet the candidate trying to score a knockout against Sea Point's homeless
Founder of dog food company is running as FF+ candidate
31 October 2021 - 00:00
A combative businessman renowned for Facebook rants about the homeless is contesting Monday’s local government elections in Cape Town.
Paul Jacobson, 59, who founded a successful range of dog food, is vying to replace longstanding DA ward councillor Nicola Jowell on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, where he is standing for the FF+...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.