Tears and questions over KZN church minister’s murder

Liezel de Jager's murder has raised questions about the motive for her killing

When the husband of murdered KwaZulu-Natal minister Liezel de Jager didn’t turn up for lunch with his father-in-law a few days after they had laid her to rest, the elderly man suspected something was amiss and alerted the police.



On Wednesday morning, four days after he was declared missing, Werner de Jager was found sitting in his car on a south coast sugar cane plantation by a farmer...