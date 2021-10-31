Teens claw back a sense of normality after pandemic upends their lives

Youngsters are struggling to survive and create meaning

Teenagers have been the worst-affected by Covid-19, with the pandemic becoming a mental health crisis for many, says psychologist Judith Ancer.



“Young people need a social world to be part of, to be in a community of peers as part of normal development, so isolation is distressing for them. School is a big part of that,” Ancer said, referring not only to classes, but sports, festivals and traditions such as the matric farewell and 40 days...