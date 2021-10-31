News

Teens claw back a sense of normality after pandemic upends their lives

Youngsters are struggling to survive and create meaning

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
31 October 2021 - 00:00

Teenagers have been the worst-affected by Covid-19, with the pandemic becoming a mental health crisis for many, says psychologist Judith Ancer.

“Young people need a social world to be part of, to be in a community of peers as part of normal development, so isolation is distressing for them. School is a big part of that,” Ancer said, referring not only to classes, but sports, festivals and traditions such as the matric farewell and 40 days...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Guard your mental health, says matric pupil after challenging year South Africa
  2. Matric class of 2021: Pregnancies, Covid-19 and sex scandals, but education ... South Africa
  3. ‘All of the best to you’: Angie Motshekga on day one of matric exams South Africa
  4. Turning up the heat: hotline set up to prevent matric cheating News
  5. 'We've had a lot of interventions': Cautious optimism on matric exams South Africa

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message News
  4. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  5. BATTLEGROUND JOBURG | DA's mayoral candidate - Dr Mpho Phalatse wants to win ... Politics

Latest Videos

Do South Africans know their ward councillor? We hit the streets to find out
WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...