Teens pooh-pooh antivax rumours as they boost rollout numbers

Enthusiastic teens who are lining up for the Covid-19 jab across all provinces have driven up the vaccination needle, which had been dropping, by nearly 120,000 in the past week.

“I lost two relatives due to Covid and that scared me a lot. I knew I wanted to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but I was also terrified,” said 14-year-old Solakha Noyi, who had her jab on Wednesday.

“After six hours had passed, I did not experience any side effects or pain. I really wish all these rumours [about vaccines] would go away because they are delaying the process of recovery.”

Nearly a 10th of the shots given in the Western Cape on Wednesday, 2,000 out of 24,000, went to 12- to 17-year-olds such as Noyi, of Kwanokuthula near Plettenberg Bay.

“We know that the more people that take the vaccine, the bigger the chance that life can get back to normal for everyone,” said Noyi.

