Trans pupil 'can’t give his best' in matric exams as home affairs holds up gender change
Home affairs delays on gender changes add to exam pressure
31 October 2021 - 00:00
What should have been a joyous ending to high school for a brilliant, transgender pupil, has left him disillusioned because he is writing his final exams in the wrong name and gender.
The 17-year-old Johannesburg pupil was born female but identifies as male...
