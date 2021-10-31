WATCH | Can voters tell their councillors from their crooks?
There were some surprising results when residents of three suburbs were put to the test
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Many potential voters could do just that when asked this week by the Sunday Times in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
The Sunday Times asked residents of three neighbourhoods — Chiawelo in Soweto, Mayfair in Johannesburg and Simon’s Town in Cape Town — to pick their ward councillors out of a gallery of faces that included celebrities and some notorious criminals. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.