News

DA candidate blue after losing three-day victory

Celebration short-lived after recount requested by the ANC revealed that it had retained the ward

07 November 2021 - 00:00

For three days the DA's Sharmaine Sewshanker celebrated victory in the Durban beachfront and surrounds over the ANC thanks to a single vote in her favour during Monday’s elections.

But her victory was short-lived after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) revealed — in response to an ANC request for a recount — that the final tally of votes in ward 26 of the eThekwini municipality showed that the ruling party, and not the DA, had won...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. eThekwini could do with a good dose of DA government to clean up after the ANC ... Politics
  2. POLL | What do you think of the DA’s decision to take down its election posters ... Politics
  3. DA Joburg mayoral candidate breaks ranks with party boss on Phoenix posters Politics

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. Tears and questions over KZN church minister’s murder News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual ... News
  5. Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021