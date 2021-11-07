DA candidate blue after losing three-day victory

Celebration short-lived after recount requested by the ANC revealed that it had retained the ward

For three days the DA's Sharmaine Sewshanker celebrated victory in the Durban beachfront and surrounds over the ANC thanks to a single vote in her favour during Monday’s elections.



But her victory was short-lived after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) revealed — in response to an ANC request for a recount — that the final tally of votes in ward 26 of the eThekwini municipality showed that the ruling party, and not the DA, had won...