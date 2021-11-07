DA candidate blue after losing three-day victory
Celebration short-lived after recount requested by the ANC revealed that it had retained the ward
07 November 2021 - 00:00
For three days the DA's Sharmaine Sewshanker celebrated victory in the Durban beachfront and surrounds over the ANC thanks to a single vote in her favour during Monday’s elections.
But her victory was short-lived after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) revealed — in response to an ANC request for a recount — that the final tally of votes in ward 26 of the eThekwini municipality showed that the ruling party, and not the DA, had won...
