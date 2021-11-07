Despair in Mayfair, but residents give ANC another chance
After two terms with a DA councillor, the ward voted to return to the ANC with 42% of the vote
07 November 2021 - 00:00
“I’m not a messiah. This ward needs a messiah,” says Rickey Nair, 60, the new councillor for Johannesburg’s ward 58.
Nair — a former Azanian People’s Liberation Army fighter in exile who now represents the ANC — took the ward that includes Fordsburg, Fietas, Mayfair, the Slovo informal settlement, Mayfair West and Crosby from the DA . ..
