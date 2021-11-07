News

Disgrace in Salem as candidate’s votes ‘zeroed by IEC’

Independent candidate alleges vote rigging in hamlet that was setting for Booker prize-winning novel

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
07 November 2021 - 00:00

Police are investigating an alleged case of vote-rigging in the Eastern Cape community of Salem after a candidate’s votes “disappeared”, dropping from 27 to 0 in the official count.

Salem, founded by 1820 settlers, is best known as the key setting for author JM Coetzee’s Booker prize-winning novel Disgrace, which paints a bleak picture of rural life...

