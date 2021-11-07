Fight over interdict on PIC corruption claims

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa faced off with former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi, former Public Investment Corporation (PIC) executive Tshepo Mahloele and some of their companies in the Constitutional Court this week over an interim interdict preventing him from publicly making allegations of corruption, fraud, theft and fronting in relation to PIC funds. The court hearing set the scene for a defamation lawsuit that will begin this week.



Three years ago Holomisa wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa making the allegations. But despite initial publication, the letter has since then been the subject of an interim interdict: Holomisa cannot publish or disclose its contents until a defamation case against him has been decided...