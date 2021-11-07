Forgiving voters in Emfuleni back the ANC

Despite rivers of sewage in the streets and years of water and electricity supply problems, party still wins most votes in election

On Wednesday afternoon Jamina Malefetse was sitting in her home in Boipatong with Martha Mogwebi, her friend and neighbour since the 1970s.



When told that the ANC had obtained the most votes of all the parties in their Emfuleni local municipality, the elderly women rose as far as they could out of their chairs, raised their fists and shouted in triumph...