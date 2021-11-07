'I'll never stop believing in the ANC': Why Harrismith residents gave ANC another chance

In a town that broke down, voters gave the party the lion's share of the vote

Harrismith, the seat of the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, is so dysfunctional that residents deliver their own services.



From repairing the water purification plant and fixing leaking pipes to collecting rubbish and filling potholes, the people of the town are doing it themselves...