'I'll never stop believing in the ANC': Why Harrismith residents gave ANC another chance
In a town that broke down, voters gave the party the lion's share of the vote
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Harrismith, the seat of the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, is so dysfunctional that residents deliver their own services.
From repairing the water purification plant and fixing leaking pipes to collecting rubbish and filling potholes, the people of the town are doing it themselves...
