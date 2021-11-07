News

'I'll never stop believing in the ANC': Why Harrismith residents gave ANC another chance

In a town that broke down, voters gave the party the lion's share of the vote

07 November 2021 - 00:00

Harrismith, the seat of the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality, is so dysfunctional that residents deliver their own services.

From repairing the water purification plant and fixing leaking pipes to collecting rubbish and filling potholes, the people of the town are doing it themselves...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Trucker killed in Maluti-a-Phofung protests South Africa
  2. Harrismith protest turns violent with looting, stone throwing and arson South Africa

Most read

  1. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  2. Tears and questions over KZN church minister’s murder News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. Teacher heading back to class after pupil admits to lying about sexual ... News
  5. Judge’s pain over cold-blooded murder of girl and toddler News

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021