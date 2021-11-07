LISTEN | Poachers decimate SA’s rare plant species
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Despite turning his greenhouses into mini jails encased in steel bars and fitted with motion detectors, spotlights and alarm systems, Anton Bouwer still suffered R1m in damage during a burglary at his nursery last week.
The renowned Graaff-Reinet succulent and cacti grower said poachers are decimating SA’s tiny national treasures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.