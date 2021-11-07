News

PIC CFO axed over VBS scandal fights for job

Matshepo More was fired last week but is crying foul because she believes she should have received only a warning

Sabelo Skiti Investigative journalist
07 November 2021 - 00:00

The Public Investment Corp’s (PIC’s) former CFO wants her job back after it emerged that her disciplinary process recommended she be slapped with a final written warning and not outright dismissal.

Matshepo More was fired last week after being on paid suspension since March 2019. She was found guilty of misconduct in relation to the PIC’s R350m revolving credit facility for the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank...

