Real number of SA's Covid-19 deaths lost in all the paperwork

As a professor and chief specialist scientist at the SAMRC, she remembers deaths from HIV being grossly underreported because of Aids denialism at the highest levels of government. But this time the challenges are systemic rather than political, she says.

One of the reasons official Covid-19 deaths are lower than the true figure is because only deaths in hospitals are counted. Even in hospitals, “some patients die from Covid before they have been tested while others are dead on arrival in an ambulance”, said Bradshaw.

Another is the time lag caused by SA’s paper-based system for detailed cause of death data. Bradshaw said the forms doctors complete are submitted to the home affairs department before going to Stats SA.

“Forms from 2020 are still being processed [at home affairs] and Stats SA is currently working on deaths from 2019,” she said.