SA rower accused in 2018 UK university sex scandal

British police declined to pursue criminal charges in group rape complaint, but SA athlete was suspended by the university for violating sex abuse and harassment rules

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
07 November 2021 - 00:00

A top South African rower has made headlines in the UK after being embroiled in a university sex scandal four years ago.

The rower, whose name is known to the Sunday Times, is one of four students whom a fellow student at Oxford Brookes University accused of a group sex assault in February 2018...

