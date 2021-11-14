Cops need parents’ permission to question Moti brothers
Senior officer says that because boys released by kidnappers are minors their parents can decide whether they want them to speak to police or not
14 November 2021 - 00:01
Police can question the four Moti brothers only if their parents give permission. The brothers were released by kidnappers this week.
Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that because the brothers are minors, the parents could decide whether they would allow police to question the boys...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.