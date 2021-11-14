Cops need parents’ permission to question Moti brothers

Senior officer says that because boys released by kidnappers are minors their parents can decide whether they want them to speak to police or not

Police can question the four Moti brothers only if their parents give permission. The brothers were released by kidnappers this week.



Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said that because the brothers are minors, the parents could decide whether they would allow police to question the boys...