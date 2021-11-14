Covid's racial realities exposed in new research that crunches the numbers

Some said it was the virus that “had no face” and was affecting everyone.

Others said Covid had exposed inequality, but couldn’t provide data on how.

Now a group of researchers has crunched the numbers and, according to lead researcher Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Johannesburg: “What you see when you explore the data is that black African women get hospitalised at a much younger age compared to other racial groups.”

She and a group of researchers from other universities have published a paper in the South African Medical Journal entitled “Understanding the differential impacts of Covid-19 among hospitalised patients in South Africa for equitable response”.

Phaswana-Mafuya told the Sunday Times this week: “This research is not meant to divide us but it gives guidance on interventions going forward. Everyone keeps saying the pandemic exposes inequality but if you don’t get down to the nuances of that, it’s like saying nothing at all. These are the differences we are finally quantifying.”