Durban women in their 90s say rates demand will leave them homeless

Two wheelchair-bound Durban women in their 90s took on the eThekwini municipality this week to stop it cutting off their power and kicking them out of their homes.



Josephine Winifred Stone, 92, and Patricia Catherine Burke, 99 — also known as Paddy Chelin, a popular dance teacher in the Durban area — lobbed a constitutional challenge when the municipality decided to stop a 45-year policy of deferring rates levied against elderly citizens who own property...