For the white squatters of Munsieville, it's better the devil they know

Many did not vote in the local government elections, trusting the ANC would win again

Pango Camp in Munsieville in Mogale City, Gauteng, is home to about 500 white squatters, living in comfortable walking distance from their black neighbours in Pangoville.



They share the name, the same level of poverty and unemployment, and a bleak outlook. They also share ward 27, won again this month by the ANC with a convincing 72% of votes...