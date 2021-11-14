Gauteng’s taps to run dry — to ensure water keeps flowing

For just over two days, areas of the province will be without water while a new system is being installed

Over 54 hours next week, Rand Water will take 600 megalitres of water out of the system that supplies Gauteng — enough to fill about 9,000 swimming pools.



But while utility-battered residents will curse yet another service outage, the shutdown, due to start on Monday at 5am, is actually good news. It will allow Rand Water to bring a new pipe online that will not only increase the amount of water that can be drawn from the Vaal River into the treatment plant, but increase the volume of the old pipes that supply local municipalities. It will provide the extra flexibility needed during future shutdowns and maintenance and will ensure that all the city’s water needs are met well past 2040...