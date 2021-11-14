‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer
14 November 2021 - 00:04
Pretoria fitness instructor Lawrence Masinge, who was murdered in his home on Wednesday evening while giving an online class, was being followed in the weeks before his murder.
That's according to his sister Irene, who told the Sunday Times that neighbours first alerted Lawrence that a car was following him about two weeks ago. The same car was seen outside his Saulsville house on the day he was killed. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.