‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer

Pretoria fitness instructor Lawrence Masinge, who was murdered in his home on Wednesday evening while giving an online class, was being followed in the weeks before his murder.



That's according to his sister Irene, who told the Sunday Times that neighbours first alerted Lawrence that a car was following him about two weeks ago. The same car was seen outside his Saulsville house on the day he was killed. ..