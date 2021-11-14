Mpumalanga MEC tells of hours-long ordeal at hands of 'kind, generous' hijackers
Speedy Mashilo says he was blindfolded and robbed, but his abductors had meant him no harm
14 November 2021 - 00:02
Mpumalanga human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo has told of how he spent four hours blindfolded in the back of a BMW while being held and robbed by hijackers.
News of Mashilo’s misfortune broke on Friday when the ANC in the Nkangala region, where he is the party's regional chair, issued a statement condemning the crime...
