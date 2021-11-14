Mpumalanga MEC tells of hours-long ordeal at hands of 'kind, generous' hijackers

Speedy Mashilo says he was blindfolded and robbed, but his abductors had meant him no harm

Mpumalanga human settlements MEC Speedy Mashilo has told of how he spent four hours blindfolded in the back of a BMW while being held and robbed by hijackers.



News of Mashilo’s misfortune broke on Friday when the ANC in the Nkangala region, where he is the party's regional chair, issued a statement condemning the crime...