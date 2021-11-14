WATCH | Prasa off the rails, admits CEO Zolani Matthews

Zolani Matthews, CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), says the organisation is in a critical state and that its infrastructure is not ready for any modern rail network despite the billions spent on modernising it since 2009.



Matthews told the Sunday Times that Prasa’s problems were self-inflicted. He said Prasa has established a task team, led by CFO Lesibana Fosu, to work with the auditor-general in turning the agency around. ..