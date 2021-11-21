Cape Town could store water underground to beat drought, say scientists
New study suggests stormwater and treated sewage water is the way of the future
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Three years ago many Cape Town residents were praying for water. But a new scientific study suggests salvation lies beneath their feet, not in the heavens — in the form of treated sewage water and stormwater stored underground.
City officials have long talked about storing water in the massive Cape Flats aquifer (CFA) underlying part of the fast-growing city. Stormwater that would usually run into the sea during winter would be diverted into the aquifer for use during the summer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.