News

Festering wounds of racial attacks laid bare at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

But police minister won’t be available this week to account for why violence was allowed to continue for so long in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

21 November 2021 - 00:00

Police minister Bheki Cele was due to be grilled on Monday about the lack of a police presence during the deadly July riots,  but will instead be in Turkey discussing “global security issues”.

Cele was due to be the first government leader to testify at the three-week South African  Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative hearing into the unrest...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News
  3. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  4. Mogoeng Mogoeng urged to run for president in 2024 Politics
  5. WATCH | Prasa off the rails, admits CEO Zolani Matthews News

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo