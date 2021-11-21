Festering wounds of racial attacks laid bare at SAHRC hearings into July unrest

But police minister won’t be available this week to account for why violence was allowed to continue for so long in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

Police minister Bheki Cele was due to be grilled on Monday about the lack of a police presence during the deadly July riots, but will instead be in Turkey discussing “global security issues”.



Cele was due to be the first government leader to testify at the three-week South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigative hearing into the unrest...