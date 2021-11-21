Hopes for milder run as early warning signs of fourth wave of Covid-19 for Gauteng detected

Gauteng's wastewater is another sign that a fourth wave may be on the way, as increasing fragments of the virus are being detected in the samples monitored for Covid.

Dr Nomatemba Chandiwana, a senior research clinician in the Wits Ezintsha research group, said: “We have seen an uptick in numbers over the last 10 days or so, but it is too early to tell [if this foreshadows a fourth wave]. This is here in Gauteng and also in the Western Cape.”

SA was hit by “death and destruction” as the Delta variant swept through the country during the third wave. The slight silver lining is that the country is expected to fare better in its fourth wave than some countries in Europe, which are in the grip of Delta only now, according to Covid-19 modellers.

Wits University professor and health economist Gesine Meyer-Rath, who is a member of the South African Covid-19 Modelling Consortium (SACMC) said: “It’s quite likely there will be another increase in hospital admissions just as in other countries, but they — especially in the northern hemisphere — are experiencing their Delta wave, which we’ve already had.”